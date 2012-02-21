* China Telecom to start selling iPhone next month
* Firm could sell 2-4 mln iPhones next yr - analysts
* Apple has been losing mkt share in China smartphones
* China Mobile trialling 4G technology to suit Apple
By Lee Chyen Yee and Huang Yuntao
HONG KONG, Feb 21 Apple Inc has signed
with China Telecom to sell its iPhone in China from
next month as it looks to boost its flagging share of the
world's biggest mobile phone market.
While Apple has now signed up with two of China's big three
carriers, the biggest, China Mobile Ltd, with more
than 600 million subscribers, doesn't yet have compatible
technology.
China Mobile has been aggressively negotiating with Apple to
sell the iPhone, but it uses a home-grown proprietary 3G
technology called TD-SCDMA that Apple doesn't support. It is,
however, trialling its 4G TD-LTE network, with a commercial
launch expected late this year or early in 2013, which will
serve as a precursor to a deal with Apple.
Apple's smartphone market share in China, where the number
of mobile phone users will top 1 billion this year, has fallen
in the last two quarters, and it ranked fifth in
October-December with 7.5 percent, overtaken by fast-growing
local firm ZTE Corp .
"Apple's iPhone market share in China will be quite steady
after its deal with China Telecom," said Jane Wang, an analyst
with Ovum in Beijing.
"The deal is bound to boost iPhone sales, but telecom
operators won't be giving up the mid- and low-tier smartphone
market, and sales of those phones will still be quite strong."
China Telecom, valued at more than $46 billion but still
ranked the smallest of China's big three carriers, said on
Tuesday it would take online applications for the iPhone 4S from
March 2, and aimed to commence sales on March 9, bundling a
phone with a service contract.
It follows China Unicom in striking a deal to sell
the popular iPhone in a mobile market where the total number of
subscribers rose 1.2 percent last month to 987.58 million.
China Telecom said it would increase marketing following the
launch of the iPhone 4S, which should boost its long-term
sustainable growth, but could squeeze short-term profitability.
In the first nine months of last year, China Telecom's net
profit rose 10 percent to 13.86 billion yuan ($2.2 billion),
beating China Unicom's 0.28 percent rise and China Mobile's 5.4
percent gain.
Chinese firms such as ZTE and Huawei Technologies
are gradually shifting up towards the higher end of the market,
unveiling more feature-packed smartphones.
"China Telecom will be doling out significant subsidies for
such high-end handsets to boost sales, and this will have a lot
of pressure on its profit this year," said Kelvin Ho, an analyst
at Yuanta Securities.
"I expect the deal to have a positive impact on China
Telecom's financial results next year," he added.
China Telecom shares rose as much as 2.3 percent, and last
traded up 1.1 percent at HK$4.47. outperforming the broader Hang
Seng Index, which was down 0.4 percent fall.
Analysts predicted last week that China Telecom would sell
about 1.4 million iPhones this year if it could reach a deal
with Apple by May, rising to 2-4 million new iPhone users in
2013.
"iPhone 4S has been an incredible hit with customers around
the world. We're thrilled to be launching iPhone 4S with China
Telecom and can't wait to get it into the hands of even more
customers in China," Apple spokeswoman Carolyn Wu said.
Apple is also embroiled in a lawsuit in China with a local
company over the iPad name and has had issues at suppliers'
factories over wages and working conditions.