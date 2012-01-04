LONDON Jan 4 China Telecom
plans to launch a British mobile service targeting Chinese
residents, businesses and visitors early this year, becoming the
first Chinese carrier to launch such a service outside China, it
said on Wednesday.
The service will use rented space on the network of
Everything Everywhere, the joint venture of France Telecom
and Deutsche Telekom that is Britain's
biggest operator, Everything Everywhere and China Telecom said.
China Telecom is the smallest of China's three carriers and
is also considering entering the U.S. market with a similar
mobile virtual network operator model, so called because it uses
another operator's network.
The company currently offers corporate telecoms services to
businesses around the world as well as to consumer and corporate
services in China.
"Entering the UK mobile market is a strategic move for China
Telecom Europe," Yan Ou, China Telecom Europe's managing
director said in a statement.
"We are keen to launch the service in the UK as soon as
possible as there is a real gap in the market for the provision
of tailored mobile services and competitive tariffs aimed at the
growing Chinese population in the UK."
There were 271,000 Chinese living in Britain in 2010,
according to the Office for National Statistics, about 0.4
percent of the country's population.
The new service, planned to launch in the first quarter of
2012, will take the number of Everything Everywhere's MVNO
services to 24. Other partners include Virgin Mobile
, Lycamobile and Cable and Wireless.