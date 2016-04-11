BRIEF-Citadel confirms it is on track to meet current market expectations for FY 2017
* Confirms it is on track to meet current market expectations for the 2017 financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BEIJING, April 11 China's state assets supervisor said on Monday a new chairman had been appointed for the parent of state-run China Telecom Corp, after its previous chairman resigned amid investigation for alleged disciplinary violation.
General Manager and acting head Yang Jie will become chairman of the firm, according to the official microblog of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC).
China Telecom said in December that former Chairman and Chief Executive Chang Xiaobing had resigned, just days after the ruling Communist Party's anti-corruption watchdog said he was "suspected of serious violation of discipline".
A Hong Kong-based China Telecom spokeswoman could not be reached by phone on Monday for immediate comment.
Shares of China Telecom were down 1.18 percent during Hong Kong's mid-day trading break, compared with a 0.51 percent rise in the benchmark Hang Seng Index.
(Reporting by Paul Carsten and Beijing Monitoring Desk; Additional reporting by Jake Spring; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)
LONDON/NEW YORK, May 14 Many companies outside the United States may not have cover for a recent computer-system attack, leaving them potentially with millions of dollars of losses because there has been relatively little take-up of cyber insurance, insurers say.