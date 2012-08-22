(Adds details, quotes)
By Twinnie Siu and Lee Chyen Yee
HONG KONG Aug 22 China Telecom Corp Ltd, the
smallest of China's three mobile carriers, said on Wednesday it
would acquire 3G network infrastructure from its parent for an
initial $13.3 billion to cut future costs, sparking a rally in
the company's shares.
It announced the deal as it posted a 10 percent fall in
quarterly net profit, the biggest drop since the second quarter
of 2010, reflecting higher spending on handset subsidies as it
tries to draw users in a market of a billion mobile subscribers.
"Though we remain positive on the long-term outlook of CT,
we believe higher marketing and handset subsidy expenses will
weigh on its profit margins in the near-term," Alen Lin, an
analyst with BNP Paribas in Hong Kong, wrote in a note before
the results. He said the comment remained valid following the
earnings report.
"We believe the shift toward high-tier devices such as
iPhone 4S will improve China Telecom's long-term subscriber
profile at the expense of short-term profitability," the note
said.
China Telecom shares rose 4.5 percent - outpacing
its rivals China Mobile and China Unicom -
as investors estimated the acquisition of the network
infrastructure would trim costs in the long term.
China Telecom said it would acquire the CDMA assets
of its parent company, state-owned China Telecom Corp, for an
initial consideration of 84.6 billion yuan ($13.3 billion). It
currently leases bandwidth from its parent, a cost that would
rise as its subscriber base grows, analysts said.
In a statement, the company said the final consideration
could be 87 billion yuan, which did not include 30 billion yuan
in liabilities. That suggested the final value of the deal would
be more than 117 billion yuan.
Still, analysts said that represented a lower than expected
figure. Before the announcement, they had estimated the
enterprise value of the deal at some 126 billion yuan.
China Telecom, which is also the country's biggest
fixed-line operator, said first-half net profit fell to 8.814
billion yuan ($1.4 billion) from a revised 9.616 billion yuan a
year earlier. The outcome was slightly higher than expectations
for a profit of 8.72 billion yuan, according to four analysts
surveyed by Reuters.
That meant that it returned a net profit of 4.54 billion
yuan in the April-June quarter, above a forecast of 4.45 billion
yuan but down from 5.046 billion yuan a year earlier, according
to calculations made by Reuters from the company data.
The slide in profits from a year earlier largely reflects
spending on subsidies and marketing to try to sell more higher
revenue-earning smartphones, a strategy that is likely to
benefit its bottomline in the long-term when it captures
high-end subscribers, analysts said.
China Telecom signed a deal with Apple Inc earlier
this year to carry iPhones as part of its efforts to draw more
higher-end 3G users into its network.
It had 147 million mobile subscribers as of July, including
54 million 3G subscribers. That compares with market leader
China Mobile, which has 688 million subscribers, of which 69
million are signed up to 3G.
Excluding the iPhone, the company used 23 percent to 24
percent of its revenues on handset subsidies, executives said.
"The company believes that the launch of the iPhone to
expand the high-end market would require an appropriate increase
in marketing initiatives which would create short-term pressure
on profitability, however, it would enhance long-term
sustainable growth and value creation for the company," China
Telecom said in its results statement.
(Writing by Neil Fullick; Editing by Alex Richardson)