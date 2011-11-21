Brazil watchdog wants out of Oi reorganization, paper says

SAO PAULO, June 14 Brazil telecommunications industry watchdog Anatel has asked a bankruptcy court to exclude the 11 billion reais ($3.3 billion) in debt it is owed by phone carrier Oi SA from the purview of the carrier's in-court reorganization plan, O Estado de S. Paulo said on Wednesday. Anatel President Juarez Quadros told Estado that the request had been presented to the judge in charge of Oi's bankruptcy protection case last Friday. The debt corresponds to back fines and levies