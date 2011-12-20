BRIEF-Synaptics to buy Conexant Systems and multimedia solutions business of Marvell Technology
* Synaptics accelerates consumer iot strategy with acquisitions of conexant systems, llc and multimedia solutions business of marvell technology group
HONG KONG Dec 20 China Telecom Corp Ltd , the smallest of the country's three telecommunications operators, said on Tuesday that its mobile subscribers increased to 123.39 million in November, including 33.35 million 3G subscribers.
China Telecom said on its website that 3G subscribers rose by 2.16 million in November, while total users increased by 3.1 million. (Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Chris Lewis)
* Diagnos inc - board has approved an amendment to corporation's stock option plan in order to set vesting from three years to two years