HONG KONG Dec 20 China Telecom Corp Ltd , the smallest of the country's three telecommunications operators, said on Tuesday that its mobile subscribers increased to 123.39 million in November, including 33.35 million 3G subscribers.

China Telecom said on its website that 3G subscribers rose by 2.16 million in November, while total users increased by 3.1 million. (Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Chris Lewis)