HONG KONG Jan 20 China Telecom Corp Ltd , the smallest of the country's three telecommunications operators, said on Friday that its mobile subscribers increased to 126.47 million in December, including 36.29 million 3G subscribers.

China Telecom said on its website that 3G subscribers rose by 2.94 million in December, while total users increased by 3.08 million. (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Chris Lewis)