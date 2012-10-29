HONG KONG Oct 29 China Telecom Corp Ltd
, the smallest of the country's three mobile carriers,
posted a 7 percent drop in quarterly net profit, matching
estimates, due to higher spending on handset subsidies after it
started selling Apple Inc's iPhone this year.
China Telecom posted a net profit of 3.8 billion yuan ($603
million) in July-September, according to Reuters calculations
based on nine-month earnings data released on Monday.
That compares with an average estimate of 3.8 billion yuan
in a Reuters poll of six analysts and a profit of 4.046 billion
yuan a year earlier.