BRIEF-Shares of United Electronics to halt trade pending announcement
* Says its shares to halt trade from April 10 pending announcement
Aug 21 For a full statement on the results of China Telecom Corp Ltd, a leading provider of fixed-line telephone, data, Internet and leased-line services in four of the most economically developed regions in China, please click on: here (Reporting by Twinnie Siu in HONG KONG and Lee Chyen Yee in SINGAPORE; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)
* Says its shares to halt trade from April 10 pending announcement
* Says it sees its Q1 net profit up 0-20 pct y/y from 116.9 million yuan ($16.95 million) a year ago