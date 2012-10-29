* China Mobile loses out without iPhone contract
* China Mobile leads with 3G user numbers but lags in
percentage growth
* China Telecom Q3 net down, lags China Mobile's 1.3 pct
rise, Unicom's 27 pct gain
By Lee Chyen Yee
HONG KONG, Oct 29 China Telecom and
China Unicom are set to further narrow the gap in 3G
subscribers with bigger rival China Mobile when Apple
launches the iPhone 5 in the world's largest smartphone market
as early as this quarter.
China Mobile Ltd leads in 3G user numbers, but China Telecom
Corp Ltd and China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd are ahead in monthly
subscriber growth by percentage, according to September data
released over the past week, partly because China Mobile's
unique 3G network is incompatible with earlier iPhone models.
However, hefty handset subsidies doled out to attract new 3G
users will pressure margins, analysts warn. China Telecom, which
sealed a deal with Apple Inc in February to sell
iPhones, said on Monday that its net profit declined for the
third consecutive quarter due to increased subsidy spending.
"In the next three to six months, there is probably going to
be an acceleration in 3G subs," said Anand Ramachandran, a Hong
Kong-based analyst at Barclays. "The subsidies will potentially
impact their cost structure on a recurring basis at least over
the next 12-18 months."
China Telecom, the smallest of China's mobile operators,
posted a third-quarter profit drop of 7 percent, lagging China
Mobile's 1.3 percent gain and China Unicom's 27 percent rise.
China Unicom, which started selling the iPhone in 2009,
introduced earlier this month data plans aimed at enticing its
2G users to upgrade to 3G. The latest packages are seen as the
cheapest in the market, analysts said.
China Mobile is the only Chinese carrier without an iPhone
contract because of network incompatibility, although the iPhone
5 contains a Qualcomm Inc chip that supports the
operator's homegrown TD-SCDMA standard.
Apple, which counts China as its biggest iPhone market after
the United States, plans to launch the iPhone 5 in the country
in December.
The rising popularity of smartphones made by Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd, especially its latest Galaxy S3
model that runs on Google's Inc's Android operating
system, also helped spur carriers to capture a bigger 3G user
base.
Samsung currently commands the lead in China's smartphone
market.
Chinese wireless carriers have also aggressively pushed for
1,000-yuan ($138) smartphones made by local firms such as Huawei
Technologies Co Ltd and ZTE Corp
to persuade lower end 2G users to switch to 3G.
China Telecom rose 1.3 percent in Hong Kong trading, while
China Mobile gained 0.2 percent. China Unicom fell 1.1 percent.
3G USERS
China's 3G users make up less than 20 percent of its mobile
subscribers, but analysts expect that percentage to leap to
nearly 30 percent by the end of 2013, boosting the earnings
growth of carriers that have long relied on cheap voice plans.
China Telecom increased its 3G subscriber base by 5.8
percent in September to 59.7 million, while China Unicom
expanded by 5.0 percent to 66.9 million and China Mobile by 4.8
percent to 75.6 million, company data showed.
"They can further lower data tariffs, and they can launch
some kind of unlimited data plan, which will be the most
powerful tool to ramp up 3G penetration," said Marvin Lo, a Hong
Kong-based analyst with Mizuho Securities.
Carriers are betting that users will share more photographs
and videos on social networking sites, as well as play online
games to help boost data usage.
"New Internet applications may trigger more 3G demand,"
Frederick Wong, executive director of Avant Capital Management
(Hong Kong) Ltd, a hedge fund that focuses on investing in tech
companies.
"If there are more video and photo downloads, that will
drive faster wireless adoption. Facebook-like sharing apps may
eventually emerge since new-generation users are more focused on
entertainment than news feeds."
So far this year, China Mobile's shares were up more than 10
percent in Hong Kong trading, while China Telecom's stock gained
around 4 percent.
Shares in China Unicom have fallen by a quarter because
investors had expected more new 3G users to have signed up with
the carrier, analysts say.