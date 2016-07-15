BRIEF-Lifeway Foods Inc's Q1 earnings per share $0.01
* Lifeway Foods Inc announces results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017
BEIJING, July 15 China's State Council approved a merger of textile and grains trading group Chinatex Corp with the country's largest grain processor and trader COFCO Group, the state assets supervisor said on Friday.
Chinatex will become a subsidiary of COFCO after the merger, according to the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission. Both Chinatex and COFCO are state-owned entities. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Stephen Coates)
SAO PAULO, May 18 JBS SA's controlling shareholders sold shares in the meatpacker worth 329 million reais ($98 million) in April, according to regulatory filings, after JBS's chairman and CEO had secretly begun negotiating a plea-bargain deal with government prosecutors.