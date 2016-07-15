BEIJING, July 15 China's State Council approved a merger of textile and grains trading group Chinatex Corp with the country's largest grain processor and trader COFCO Group, the state assets supervisor said on Friday.

Chinatex will become a subsidiary of COFCO after the merger, according to the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission. Both Chinatex and COFCO are state-owned entities. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Stephen Coates)