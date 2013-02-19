TAIPEI Feb 19 Chinatrust Financial is
set to price Taiwan's first Renminbi (RMB) bond at an indicative
yield of 2.9 percent, three sources familiar with the plan said
on Tuesday.
Chinatrust, which has received regulatory approval to raise
up to T$5 billion ($168 million) for the bond, has told some
potential buyers about the indicative yield and asked about
their interest, the sources told Reuters.
The indicative yield is roughly the same as those priced for
similar dim sum bonds in Hong Kong, they said, adding Chinatrust
is expected to announce the final yield as soon as Friday.
Chinatrust is beating rivals such as BNP Paribas
and Deutsche Bank in issuing the first Chinese yuan
bond in Taiwan. The market is expected to reach 2 billion yuan
in the first year.
China and Taiwan signed an agreement in September for the
establishment of a clearing system for yuan transactions on the
island, setting the stage for local and foreign banks to launch
the bond issue.
The agreement was an advance in China's efforts to promote
use of its currency in overseas markets to match its rising
clout as the world's second-largest economy.
All renminbi bonds, dubbed "Formosa Bonds" in Taiwan and the
equivalent of Hong Kong's dim sum bonds, will list on the
Over-the-Counter (OTC) stock exchange.
(US$1 = T$29.686)
(Reporting by Roger Tung; Writing by Faith Hung; Editing by
Richard Borsuk)