TOKYO, July 25 Taiwan's Chinatrust Commercial
Bank Co Ltd has agreed to buy Japanese lender Tokyo
Star Bank for 52 billion yen ($519 million) from U.S. investment
fund Lone Star and other shareholders, the Nikkei business daily
reported on Thursday.
Privately owned Tokyo Star Bank would be the first Japanese
lender to be bought out by a foreign bank, the newspaper
reported. The acquisition is still pending regulatory approvals
and is expected to be completed in September or October.
Both Tokyo Star Bank and Chinatrust Commercial Bank declined
to comment on the Nikkei report. Lone Star officials in Tokyo
were not immediately available to comment.
Chinatrust bank is a unit of CTBC Financial Holding Co Ltd
, Taiwan's biggest credit card issuer.
Lone Star became the biggest shareholder in Tokyo Star Bank
in 2011 after entities set up by Japanese private equity firm
Advantage Partners gave up the ownership of the bank due to
problems in repaying their debt.
Other shareholders include Tokyo-based Shinsei Bank
and French bank Credit Agricole SA.
($1 = 100.1650 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Miral Fahmy)