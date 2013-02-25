TAIPEI Feb 25 Chinatrust Financial,
Taiwan's top credit card issuer, priced its three-year yuan
bond at a yield of 2.9 percent, the same as the indicative
yield, according to a source familiar with the deal on Monday.
This 1 billion yuan ($160.38 million) bond issuance would be
the first on the island. The firm has received regulatory
approval to raise up to T$5 billion ($168 million) for the bond.
The bond will start trading on March 11 or March 12, the
source said.
Deutsche Bank is planning to sell Chinese yuan
bonds of up to 2 billion yuan in Taiwan as soon as the first
quarter, three sources with close knowledge of the issue said on
Friday.
China and Taiwan signed an agreement in September for the
establishment of a clearing system for yuan transactions on the
island, setting the stage for local and foreign banks to launch
the bond issue.
($1 = 6.2351 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Roger Tung; Writing by Clare Jim; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)