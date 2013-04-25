HONG KONG, April 25 China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd
, the country's second-biggest mobile phone
operator, posted an 89 percent rise in net profit for the
January-March period due to a rising number of subscribers
spending more on data.
Its net income came in at 1.9 billion yuan ($310 million) in
the first quarter, up from 1.007 billion yuan a year earlier,
the carrier said in a statement after the Hong Kong market
closed on Thursday.
A Macquarie analyst had forecast its first-quarter net
profit at 2.8 billion yuan, while another Everbright analyst
expected its net profit to rise by between 45-50 percent, or
1.46-1.51 billion yuan.
Results for China Unicom, the first Chinese carrier to carry
iPhones when it signed a contract with Apple Inc in
2009, came days after bigger rival China Mobile Ltd
reported a 0.3 percent rise in first-quarter net profit.
On Thursday, China Unicom's shares ended down 0.2 percent,
underperforming the Hang Seng Index's 1.0 percent rise.