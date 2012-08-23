(Adds ARPU, subsidy spending figures)
By Lee Chyen Yee and Alison Leung
HONG KONG Aug 23 China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd
, the country's second-biggest mobile phone
operator, posted a 2 percent fall in quarterly net profit,
reflecting earnings pressure across the sector as firms ramp up
subsidy spending on handsets.
April-June net profit slipped to 2.42 billion yuan, slightly
above expectations for 2.3 billion yuan among six analysts
surveyed by Reuters as the company reported a below forecast
depreciation and amortisation for the first half year.
"The bottom line was a little bit better than expected and
looks like that has been driven by lower depreciation," Lisa
Soh, an analyst at Macquarie Capital Securities, said.
China Unicom's results rounded off filings by China's three
mobile carriers to the Hong Kong stock exchange on their results
for the first half of 2012. Quarterly figures were calculated
from the company data.
China Mobile, the biggest mobile carrier and the
only one that doesn't offer iPhones, reported flat
second-quarter profits last week, while third-placed China
Telecom reported a 10 percent fall in profits on
Wednesday, its biggest decline in two years.
They all ramped up spending to attract higher-end 3G users
who typically use smartphones to download games and files,
aiming to boost data usage that is more lucrative than voice
services.
The mobile market is already made up by one billion
customers but only 17 percent are 3G subscribers.
China Unicom, with 27 percent of mobile customers on 3G,
boosted spending on handsets by 15 percent to 3.515 billion yuan
in the first half of 2012 from a year earlier.
China Mobile, with 10 percent of 3G subscribers, increased
spending on handset subsidies by 41 percent to 12 billion yuan,
while China Telecom, with 37 percent of customers on 3G, ramped
it up by 50 percent.
The competition was reflected in the firm's average revenue
per user (ARPU), a closely watched industry barometer.
For the first half, China Mobile reported an ARPU of 67
yuan, down about 6 percent from 71 yuan for all of 2011.
China Telecom's mobile ARPU was roughly flat at 52.4 yuan
and China Unicom's ARPU increased to 48.1 yuan in the first half
from 47.3 yuan previously announced for 2011.
China Unicom released its results after the close of Hong
Kong stock market trading. Its shares rose 4 percent on the day.
Some analysts say that Chinese carriers have effectively
embarked on a price war to attract more 3G users. They are also
feeling pressure on lower-end services from budget calling
schemes. Free mobile messaging, such as Tencent's
Weixin, is also starting to weigh on bottomlines.
China Unicom and China Telecom's additions of 3G users rose
more than 5 percent in July from a month earlier, faster than
China Mobile's near 3 percent, data from the carriers showed.
Out of the three operators, China Telecom, has the highest
percentage of 3G users, though its profitability was affected by
higher handset subsidies given out after it signed with Apple
Inc in March to carry iPhones.
(Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee and Alison Leung; Editing by Neil
Fullick)