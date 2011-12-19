HONG KONG Dec 19 China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd , the country's No.2 mobile operator, said on Monday that its mobile subscribers totalled 196 million in November, up 1.9 percent from a month earlier.

3G subscribers totalled 36.53 million in November, up 3.38 million from October, the carrier said in a statement. (Reporting by Twnnie Sui; Editing by Chris Lewis)