HONG KONG Jan 19 China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd , the country's No.2 mobile operator, said on Thursday that its mobile subscribers totalled 199.66 million in December, up 1.88 percent from a month earlier.

3G subscribers totalled 40.02 million in December, up 3.49 million from November, the carrier said in a statement. (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Chris Lewis)