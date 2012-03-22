HONG KONG, March 22 China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd posted a 14 percent rise in 2011 net profit on Thursday on growth in higher-end subscribers using more data.

For the full year, China Unicom posted a net profit of 4.23 billion yuan, compared with a forecast of 5.45 billion yuan from Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of China Unicom have fallen about 20 percent since the beginning of the year, lagging competitors China Mobile Ltd and China Telecom Corp Ltd ($1 = 6.3229 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee and Huang Yuntao in HONG KONG; Editing by Chris Lewis)