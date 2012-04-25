HONG KONG, April 25 China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd
, the country's second-biggest mobile phone
operator, reported a surge in first-quarter profit as subscriber
demand for data offset hefty handset subsidies paid to phone
makers.
Net income was 1 billion yuan ($158.55 million) for the
three months ended March, compared with 145 million yuan a year
earlier, China Unicom said on Wednesday.
The result was in line with an average forecast of 1.08
billion yuan from a survey of four analysts polled by Reuters.
China Unicom competes with China Mobile Ltd and
China Telecom Corp Ltd in the world's largest wireless
market, which exceeds 1 billion subscribers.
Chinese carriers typically have to offer large handset
subsidies to attract higher-end 3G users in the hope they will
spend more on data services such as web surfing and downloading
content.
As of March, China Unicom had 209.48 million mobile
subscribers, a fifth of which are 3G users. That compares with
8.6 percent for China Mobile and one-third for China Telecom.
China Unicom has said it plans to increase spending by a
third to 100 billion yuan this year to upgrade its network and
attract more 3G subscribers.
The quarterly results came after the Hong Kong market
closed. China Unicom's shares ended up 0.2 percent, versus a 0.2
percent fall in the main Hang Seng Index.
Earlier this month, China Mobile reported a 3.5 percent gain
in net income of 27.8 billion yuan, in line with expectations.
($1 = 6.3073 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee; Editing by Chris Lewis)