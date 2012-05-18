HONG KONG May 18 China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd , the country's No.2 telecom operator, said on Friday that the number of its mobile subscribers reached 212.75 million in April, up 1.56 percent from a month earlier.

China Unicom's 3G subscribers totalled 51.78 million in April, up by 2.92 million from March, the carrier said in a statement. (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Chris Gallagher)