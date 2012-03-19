BRIEF-Telecoms and cable group Altice strikes partnership deal with Netflix
* Altice and Netflix sign global partnership deal in France, Portugal, Israel and Dominican Republic
HONG KONG, March 19 China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd , the country's No.2 mobile operator, said on Monday that its mobile subscribers totalled 205.97 million in February, up 1.52 percent from a month earlier.
3G subscribers totalled 45.89 million in February, up 2.82 million from January, the carrier said in a statement.
* Altice and Netflix sign global partnership deal in France, Portugal, Israel and Dominican Republic
* Clarifies on news item "Strides Shasun promoters raise RS. 500 crore from KKR"