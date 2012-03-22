HONG KONG, March 22 China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd , the country's No.2 carrier, said on Thursday that it has set capital expenditure for 2012 at 100 billion yuan, up 30 percent from 2011.

The company was speaking after announcing its 2011 results.

China Unicom posted a 14 percent rise in 2011 net profit on growth in higher-end subscribers using more data. (Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee and Huang Yuntao in HONG KONG; Editing by Chris Lewis)