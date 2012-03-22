French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on June 9
PARIS, June 9 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
HONG KONG, March 22 China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd , the country's No.2 carrier, said on Thursday that it has set capital expenditure for 2012 at 100 billion yuan, up 30 percent from 2011.
The company was speaking after announcing its 2011 results.
China Unicom posted a 14 percent rise in 2011 net profit on growth in higher-end subscribers using more data. (Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee and Huang Yuntao in HONG KONG; Editing by Chris Lewis)
PARIS, June 9 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
DUBAI, June 9 Qatar dismissed allegations of support for Islamist militancy on Friday after four Arab states, which cut ties with Qatar this week, blacklisted as terrorists dozens of people with alleged links to Qatar.