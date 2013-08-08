(Adds trade resumption and company's comments)

HONG KONG Aug 8 Trading in China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd's shares will resume on Friday after a brief suspension on Thursday, filings with the Hong Kong exchange showed.

Industry executives said China Unicom, the country's second largest mobile carrier, had to halt its shares following the accidental release of its results prematurely on the website of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission during trading hours.

The company was originally scheduled to announce its first-half results after the market closed.

China Unicom's Chairman Chang Xiaobing apologised for the error at a news conference following the official release of the results.

"We will prevent such things from happening again in future," Chang said.

The stock traded up 2.67 percent prior to the suspension on Thursday.

China Unicom's second-quarter net profit came in better than expected, rising 41 percent to 3.4 billion yuan ($550 million) for the April-June period as subscriber growth outpaced its rivals and users spent more on data. (Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee and Yimou Lee; editing by David Evans)