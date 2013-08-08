(Adds trade resumption and company's comments)
HONG KONG Aug 8 Trading in China Unicom Hong
Kong Ltd's shares will resume on Friday after a brief
suspension on Thursday, filings with the Hong Kong exchange
showed.
Industry executives said China Unicom, the country's second
largest mobile carrier, had to halt its shares following the
accidental release of its results prematurely on the website of
the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission
during trading hours.
The company was originally scheduled to announce its
first-half results after the market closed.
China Unicom's Chairman Chang Xiaobing apologised for the
error at a news conference following the official release of the
results.
"We will prevent such things from happening again in
future," Chang said.
The stock traded up 2.67 percent prior to the suspension on
Thursday.
China Unicom's second-quarter net profit came in better than
expected, rising 41 percent to 3.4 billion yuan ($550 million)
for the April-June period as subscriber growth outpaced its
rivals and users spent more on data.
(Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee and Yimou Lee; editing by David
