BRIEF-Cognitive Logic Inc raises about $5 mln in equity financing
* Cognitive Logic Inc says raises about $5 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2nx1q4I)
Nov 19 China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd : * Announcement for operational statistics for the month of October 2013 * Says October aggregate number of Mobile subscribers 275.860 million * Says October aggregate number of 3g subscribers 115.390 million * Says October aggregate number of broadband subscribers 64.382 million * Says October aggregate number of local access subscribers 88.319 million * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Cognitive Logic Inc says raises about $5 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2nx1q4I)
ANKARA, April 3 Turkey dismissed 45 more judges and prosecutors on Monday as part of investigations into last July's failed coup, the state-run Anadolu agency said, meaning around 4,000 members of the judiciary have now been purged.
* Under PAX, members grant each other royalty-free patent licenses covering Android and Google applications on qualified devices Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nwZt8m) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)