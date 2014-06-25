BRIEF-Aurelius Equity says starting share buyback program for amount of up to eur 50 million
April 24 Aurelius Equity Opportunities Se & Co Kgaa
June 25 China Vanke Co Ltd , the country's largest residential property developer, said on Wednesday it was in talks with global investors, including funds and real estate peers, to sell a strategic stake.
The stake sale could be through the issue of new shares, or via the purchase of shares from the secondary market.
Chariman Wang Shi, speaking at a ceremony to mark the conversion of the company's B-shares in Shenzhen into H-shares , added that it is necessary for the mainland property market to correct now.
BRASILIA, April 24 HNA Airport Holding Group Co Ltd will buy out the stake that engineering conglomerate Odebrecht SA has in Brazil's second-busiest international airport in order to help solve an impasse with a government agency over licensing rights, a Brazilian Cabinet minister said on Monday.