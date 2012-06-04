June 4 China Vanke, the country's
largest real estate developer by sales, said on Monday its sales
rose 19 percent in May from the previous year to 10.72 billion
yuan ($1.68 billion), reversing a decline in April.
For the first five months of the year, sales totaled 49.2
billion yuan, the company said in a statement to the Shenzhen
stock exchange, down 6 percent from the same period a year
earlier.
Vanke said it sold 4.8 million square metres of property
during the January-May period.
For two years China has restricted bank lending to the real
estate sector and limited the ability of its citizens to buy
several homes, or homes in other cities, to curb speculation in
high-end housing that has doubled prices in key cities between
mid-2009 and the end of 2010.
Last week, a survey released by the China Real Estate Index
System (CREIS) showed average home prices in 100 key Chinese
cities fell in May, reflecting the effect of Beijing's efforts
to curb property speculation.
($1 = 6.3690 Chinese yuan)
