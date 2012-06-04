June 4 China Vanke, the country's largest real estate developer by sales, said on Monday its sales rose 19 percent in May from the previous year to 10.72 billion yuan ($1.68 billion), reversing a decline in April.

For the first five months of the year, sales totaled 49.2 billion yuan, the company said in a statement to the Shenzhen stock exchange, down 6 percent from the same period a year earlier.

Vanke said it sold 4.8 million square metres of property during the January-May period.

For two years China has restricted bank lending to the real estate sector and limited the ability of its citizens to buy several homes, or homes in other cities, to curb speculation in high-end housing that has doubled prices in key cities between mid-2009 and the end of 2010.

Last week, a survey released by the China Real Estate Index System (CREIS) showed average home prices in 100 key Chinese cities fell in May, reflecting the effect of Beijing's efforts to curb property speculation. ($1 = 6.3690 Chinese yuan) (Reporting By Shanghai newsroom; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)