HONG KONG Jan 6 The Hong Kong-listed shares of developer China Vanke were set to slide more than 11 percent in resumed trade on Wednesday after it said the company is still in the process of negotiating the terms of a possible asset restructuring.

Shares of the company, the country's largest property developer, were set to fall 11.4 percent to HK$20.30, lagging a flat broader market.

China Vanke said last month it may issue new shares to acquire a company, a move that could dilute the value of its shares amid tension with its biggest shareholder.

