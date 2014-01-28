HONG KONG Jan 28 Honworld Group Ltd, China's
largest maker of cooking wine, is set to jump 19 percent in its
Hong Kong trading debut on Tuesday, after raising $115 million
in an IPO that was swamped by the city's retail investors.
Shares in Honworld were indicated to open at
HK$8.50, compared with an IPO price of HK$7.15, according to
Hong Kong stock exchange data. That compares with a 28 percent
jump in gray market trading on Monday.
By comparison, the benchmark Hang Seng index was
indicated to start 0.2 percent higher.
Honworld's IPO was flooded by orders from small investors,
with the retail portion generating more than 1,045 times demand
than the shares on offer, a company filing showed on Monday. The
institutional tranche of the IPO was "significantly
oversubscribed", the statement added.
Macquarie Group was sole sponsor and sole global
coordinator of the IPO. First Shanghai Securities Ltd also
helped to underwrite the deal.
($1 = 7.7639 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)