HONG KONG Nov 18 Thousands of workers at a Taiwanese factory manufacturing shoes for brands including New Balance, Nike and Adidas, in China's Dongguan staged a strike protesting wage cuts and enforced redundancies, Ming Pao Daily reported on Friday.

Thousands of workers protested outside the Yue Cheng facility in Yue Yuen Industrial Park in Dongguan on Thursday morning, after the factory sacked 18 middle management staff as orders were reduced and warned of cutting bonuses, the newspaper said.

The workers marched to the local government office for assistance and about 10 workers were injured during a confrontation with the police, the newspaper said.

The workers returned to work after holding talks with the employer, the newspaper said, citing a notice from the local government.

The Yue Cheng facility hires about 8,000 workers. China Labour Bulletin said some 7,000 workers staged the protest and Yue Cheng is a subsidiary of the Hong Kong-listed Yue Yuen Industrial. For a link, please click here

Weak exports amid uncertainty over the global economy have hit many factories in one of China's manufacturing bases in Guangdong province, putting hundreds of thousands of workers' jobs at risk.

Workers at some of PepsiCo's bottling plants in China have staged protests this week against the deal, in which beverage and noodle maker Tingyi will buy PepsiCo's money-losing bottling business in China.

The head of PepsiCo's China operations pledged to protect workers' rights in the wake of work stoppages at its bottling plants across China. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)