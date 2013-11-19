Nov 19 China Xiniya Fashion Ltd : * Reports 2013 third quarter financial results * Q3 revenue fell 6.7 percent to RMB 389.8 million * Sees Q4 2013 revenue down 8 to 12 percent * Says earnings per ADS were $0.02 in the third quarter of 2013 * Says earnings per ADS in Q4 of 2013 are expected to be in the range of $0.05