BRIEF-KKR Real Estate Finance Trust files for IPO of up to $100 mln - SEC Filing
Nov 20 China Zenix Auto International Ltd : * Q3 revenue rose 22 percent to RMB 930.1 million * Q3 earnings per share RMB 0.29 * Sees FY 2013 revenue about RMB 3.8 billion * Q3 revenue rose 22 percent to US$152.0 million * Quarterly earnings per ADS US$0.19 * Says is maintaining its revenue guidance for the year ending December 31,
2013 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* CI Financial Corp - preliminary assets under management at March 31, 2017 of $120.9 billion and total assets of $160.5 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* David Sokol reports 13.8 percent passive stake in Access National Corp as on April 1, 2017 - sec filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2nxnT1L] Further company coverage: