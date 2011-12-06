General Motors completes production of 130 Bolt self-driving cars
General Motors Co said on Tuesday it has completed production of 130 self-driving Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles at its Orion assembly plant in Michigan.
HONG KONG A court in southern China has rejected a lawsuit by Apple Inc (AAPL.O), accusing a Chinese technology company of infringing its iPad trademark, a newspaper reported on Tuesday, the latest move in a protracted tug-of-war over the name.
The Intermediate People's Court in the southern boomtown of Shenzhen rejected Apple's lawsuit against Proview Technology (Shenzhen). Proview, it said, lawfully registered the iPad trademark as long ago as 2000 for products in a number of countries including China, the Southern Metropolis Daily newspaper reported, citing court documents.
Apple developed its iPad tablet computer some years after that.
Caixin Online reported in October that Proview was also taking legal action, seeking 10 billion yuan in compensation from Apple for copyright infringement.
Apple, Proview Technology (Shenzhen), and the Shenzhen court were not immediately available for comment when contacted by Reuters.
(Reporting by Twinnie Siu in Hong Kong and Melanie Lee in Shanghai; Editing by Andrew Callus)
General Motors Co said on Tuesday it has completed production of 130 self-driving Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles at its Orion assembly plant in Michigan.
NEW YORK Comcast Corp's NBC News unit on Tuesday launched a digital video service that targets the growing number of viewers who get their news on social media.