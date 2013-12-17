BRIEF-No.1 Co Ltd says Naoyuki Uesaka cuts stake to 1.8 pct from 10.1 pct
* Says the shareholder Naoyuki Uesaka cut stake in the co to 1.8 percent from 10.1 percent
Dec 17 Chinese Universe Publishing and Media Co Ltd
* Says lock-up period for 379.75 million shares to end, trading to begin on Dec 23
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/myd55v
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Says the shareholder Naoyuki Uesaka cut stake in the co to 1.8 percent from 10.1 percent
March 29 Unitech Computer Co Ltd: * Says it will pay cash dividend of T$1.3 per share for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/Vs0S5z Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
March 29 NEXCOM International Co Ltd: * Says it will pay cash dividend of T$1.5 per share for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/f1rnWU Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)