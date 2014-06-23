June 23 Chinese Universe Publishing and Media Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire an internet company, Elex Technology Co Ltd, worth 1.65 billion yuan ($265.74 million) via cash and share issue

* Says shares to resume trading on June 24

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1pucxGZ, bit.ly/1nXOctH

($1 = 6.2090 Chinese Yuan Renminbi)

(Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)