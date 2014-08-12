Aug 12 Chinese Universe Publishing And Media Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire internet services firm Elex Technology Ltd for 2.66 billion yuan (431.99 million US dollar) via cash and share issue

* Says plans to raise up to 886.7 million yuan in private placement of shares to fund the acquisition

* Says plans to issue up to 1 billion yuan medium-term notes

