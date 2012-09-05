HONG KONG, Sept 6 Chinese Estates Holdings Ltd said on Thursday it had agreed to sell its stake in a China property development project for $500 million, in a bid to increase its cash reserves given a challenging macroeconomic environment.

The Hong Kong-listed property developer has agreed to sell its 49 percent stake in Grandday Group Ltd, a joint venture that is involved in a residential, business and resort complex development project in Qidong City in China's Jiangsu province, the firm said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse.

Evergrande Real Estate Group Ltd indirectly holds a 51 percent stake in Grandday.

