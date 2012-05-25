By Alex Frew McMillan
HONG KONG May 24 Hong Kong tycoon Joseph Lau,
who heads developer Chinese Estates Holdings, will
face prosecution over bribery and money laundering in a land
deal in Asia's gambling capital, Macau, Chinese Estates said in
a statement on Thursday.
A court in Macau on Wednesday formally accepted an
accusation by the public prosecutor that Lau had a case to
answer on the charges, the company said. The court denied a
request by Lau that the case be thrown out for lack of evidence.
No date was set for the trial.
It is the second high-profile corruption case involving a
Hong Kong property company in two months, following the arrests
on suspicion of bribery in late March of Thomas and Raymond
Kwok, who run Asia's largest developer, Sun Hung Kai Properties
. Their estranged brother, Walter, the former head of
the company, was arrested at the start of this month
Lau, 61, is Hong Kong's fifth-richest man, according to
Forbes, worth $6.5 billion as of February.
One of the first people to buy a Boeing 787 Dreamliner for
personal use, he also collects art and red wine, and has
invested heavily in London property. The divorced tycoon's love
life is a staple of Hong Kong's tabloids, with Lau linked to a
string of former Miss Hong Kongs.
The prosecutor in Macau has alleged in court that Lau,
chairman and CEO of Chinese Estates, and another high-profile
tycoon, Steven Lo, chairman of the South China Football Club and
movie-and-music entertainment group BMA Investment, offered a
HK$20 million ($2.6 million) bribe to a former Macau government
official.
They prosecutor alleged they did so to assure the purchase
of five plots of land next to the Macau International Airport
and near the Cotai Strip, a string of casinos.
Chinese Estates is building a multi-tower luxury development
on the site, naming it La Scala, after the Milan opera house. Lo
sold Chinese Estates the company, Full Moon, that owns the
78,000 square metres of land.
Property brokerage Jones Lang LaSalle, which put in
the winning bid for Full Moon, told Reuters it was assisting
with the investigation.
The former official alleged to have been bribed, Ao
Man-long, was Macau's secretary for transport and public works
and the most senior government figure ever arrested by Macau's
anti-graft agency. He is already serving 28-1/2 years in jail
for accepting bribes to speed approval of projects.
The claims that Lau paid a bribe surfaced in a new trial,
with Ao facing six fresh charges of bribery and three of money
laundering.
Lau has denied any wrongdoing. He was called
as a witness in Ao's new trial but did not appear, while Lo
testified that he did not pay a bribe. Prosecutors say they
found a cheque for HK$20 million that Lau signed with his
brother, Thomas Lau, in Ao's home, part of a paper trail linking
the payment from Full Moon to Ao's company Ecoline.
Trading in shares of Chinese Estates Holdings was
suspended on Thursday. They closed down 2.2 percent at HK$9.82
on Wednesday.