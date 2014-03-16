HONG KONG, March 16 Real estate developer
Chinese Estates Holdings said on Sunday its Chairman
and Chief Executive Joseph Lau has resigned after he was found
guilty of bribery and money laundering charges in Macau.
Ming-wai Lau, the 33-year-old son of Joseph Lau, was
appointed chairman and acting CEO effective March 14, the
company said in a securities filing. The younger Lau was the
vice chairman of Chinese Estates and previously worked at
Goldman Sachs and hedge fund firm Longview Partners before
joining his father's company in 2006.
Joseph Lau was found guilty of corruption in a land deal in
Asia's gambling capital of Macau on Friday and sentenced to five
years in jail. He has filed an application to
appeal against the verdict, Chinese Estates said.
(Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Alison Williams)