HONG KONG May 25 Hong Kong tycoon Joseph Lau, who faces prosecution in Macau over bribery and money laundering relating to a land deal, has denied any wrongdoing and will remain as chairman and chief executive of Chinese Estates Holdings Ltd, the company said.

"Mr Lau strenuously denies the allegation leveled against him," Chinese Estates said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse late on Thursday. It was in the company's best interests that Lau remain in his current positions, the developer said.

A court in Macau on Wednesday formally accepted an accusation by the public prosecutor that Lau had a case to answer on bribery and money laundering charges, Chinese Estates said on Wednesday. The court denied a request by Lau that the case be thrown out for lack of evidence.

Chinese Estates said on Thursday the accusation and any subsequent criminal proceedings against Lau would not have a material adverse effect on the company's operations or financial conditions.

It would form a special committee to handle all matters in relation to the accusation, and to review the situation from time to time. It would also appoint two additional executive directors.

Lau held 75 percent of the shares in Chinese Estates as at March 23, according to Reuters data.

Trading in shares of Chinese Estates, which was suspended on Thursday, would resume on Friday, the company said.

For statement click: here

In a separate statement, department store operator Lifestyle International Holdings Ltd said the case against Lau, who is a non-executive director of the company, would not affect its business or operations. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Richard Pullin and John Mair)