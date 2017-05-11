Tullow Oil names Les Wood as finance chief
June 20 Africa-focused oil company Tullow Oil Plc said it had appointed Les Wood as its finance head, after its Chief Financial Officer Ian Springett stepped down due to ill health.
BEIJING May 11 China's state planner will lower gasoline retail prices by 250 yuan ($36.22) per tonne and diesel fuel by 235 yuan per tonne from Friday, the National Development and Reform Commission said in a statement on its website on Thursday.
The decrease is the fourth and the biggest so far this year as crude oil prices continued to drift lower. ($1 = 6.9023 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
* OPEC supply jumped in May as Libya, Nigeria output recovered