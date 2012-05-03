By Lauren and Keiper
| BOSTON
BOSTON May 3 Over the last year Dr. Darrick
Antell has performed up to three or four chin implants a day,
reflecting a national trend that has seen chin augmentations
emerge as the fastest growing plastic surgery trend of 2011.
After about a 45-minute outpatient procedure and a bill
ranging from $3,500 to $7,500, New York-based Antell's patients
emerge with what he said is a confidence boost: an athletic,
youthful look from a more prominent chin.
"People want that leading lady, leading man look," said
Antell, who is also an assistant clinical professor of surgery
at Columbia University.
"If you look at people in the limelight, they all have
strong chins and it's a part of the profile that has long been
overlooked," he said.
Chin implants surged by 71 percent in 2011 as more than
20,600 adults went under the knife to sharpen their jaw lines,
up from roughly 12,000 the year before, according to the
American Society of Plastic Surgeons.
Strong chins are associated with leadership, confidence and
honesty, Antell said, not to mention some powerful men and
women.
"Romney's got a great chin," Antell said of the presidential
hopeful. "Obama has a pretty good chin. Bill Clinton has a very
good chin."
POPULAR AMONG MEN AND WOMEN
Chin implants surgery increased more than breast
augmentation, Botox and liposuction combined last year with both
men and women opting for the procedure in nearly equal numbers,
according to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons.
Chin augmentation, or actually making the chin protrude
more, increased among all patients over the age of 20, with the
most significant increases in patients 40 and older, according
to the society.
Facial aging tends to appear first on the chin and jaw line
and surgery provides a quick change, experts said. They also
point to video chat and online photo technology as driving
forces behind the escalating numbers.
Posting pictures on Facebook, online dating sites and the
increasingly prevalent use of video chat technology like Skype
and FaceTime make it harder to hide a person's least favorite
feature or perceived flaws, said Dr. Malcolm Roth, president of
the American Society of Plastic Surgeons and the head of plastic
surgery at Albany Medical Center in New York.
"We tend to not look at what we don't like," said Roth. "I
think there is a heightened awareness to how we look to the
outside world."
The surgery is even appealing to people out of work,
according to Roth, who said the cost hasn't deterred some who
say it gives them more confidence at job interviews.
Chin augmentation can be done by putting a semi-solid
implant on top of the chin, by moving bone to reconstruct the
chin or simply by using a needle and syringe for an injection to
enhance the chin, Roth said.
The procedure leaves minimal scarring from a very small
incision and is sometimes coupled with micro-liposuction to trim
a so-called double chin, enhancing the neck and jaw line even
further.
Recuperation is easy and patients can typically be back to
normal routines in a matter of days, Roth said.
Despite the chin implant boom, breast augmentation still
reigns as the most popular cosmetic procedure. The surgery costs
about $10,000 more than 307,000 procedures were performed in
2011, statistics showed.
Antell said he expects the chin implants trend to continue,
largely because of the quick recovery and low complication rate.
He added that other similar, smaller scale procedures at a
younger age are also likely to climb.
"This is an operation that whispers, it doesn't shout," said
Antell. "Most people are not looking for huge changes, they are
just hoping to look a little better, the best they can."
(Editing by Patricia Reaney)