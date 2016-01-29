(Adds comments from lawyer, district judge)
SINGAPORE Jan 29 Singapore-based Chinpo
Shipping Company (Private) Ltd was fined S$180,000 ($125,698) on
Friday for facilitating a shipment of arms to North Korea in
violation of U.N. sanctions.
The Singapore District Court had found Chinpo guilty in
December of transferring financial assets or resources that
could have been used to contribute to North Korea's nuclear and
missile weapon programmes. It also found Chinpo guilty of
carrying out a remittance business without a license between
2009 and 2013.
Chinpo Shipping was named in a March 2014 U.N. report as
helping to arrange the shipment of Cuban fighter jets and
missile parts bound for North Korea, when they were seized in
Panama in 2013.
It was the largest amount of arms and related materiel
interdicted to or from North Korea since the U.N. first began
imposing economic and commercial sanctions on North Korea in
2006, according to the Singapore District Court. It is also the
first time that a law under the U.N. has been invoked in
Singapore, the court said.
"Singapore is a responsible member of the international
community," District Court Judge Jasvender Kaur said. "The
company had no due diligence and such irresponsible conduct must
be deterred", she said.
Edmond Pereira, a lawyer representing Chinpo Shipping told
Reuters the sentencing was too harsh because the company was
unaware of the value of the weapons.
"I think that the fines were on the high side because they
didn't know how much the weapons were worth," he said. "They
were not nuclear weapons and they seemed so old, like antiques
that belonged in a museum."
ORGANIZED BY EMBASSIES
The 2014 U.N. report said North Korean embassies in Cuba and
Singapore were suspected of organizing the shipment of Cuban
fighter jets and missile parts.
Panama seized the Chong Chon Gang ship for smuggling
Soviet-era arms, including two MiG-21 jet fighters, under
thousands of tons of sugar. After the discovery, Cuba
acknowledged it was sending "obsolete" Soviet-era weapons to be
repaired in North Korea and returned to Cuba.
Documents seized along with the equipment, addressed to the
ship's captain, offered detailed instructions on how to load and
conceal the illegal weapons shipment and make a false
declaration to customs officers in Panama.
"Load the containers first and load the 10,000 tons of sugar
(at the next port) over them so that the containers cannot be
seen," said the document, translated from Korean.
The U.N. report said Chinpo Shipping was "co-located" with
the North Korean embassy in Singapore. It acted as the agent for
a Pyongyang-based company that operated the vessel, and North
Korean diplomatic personnel in Cuba arranged the shipping of the
concealed cargo, the report said.
A North Korean embassy official in Singapore previously
denied his mission had engaged in any wrongdoing.
($1 = 1.4207 Singapore dollars)
