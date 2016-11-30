TAIPEI Nov 30 Taiwan's ChipMOS Technologies Inc
plans to announce a joint venture in Shanghai with
Tsinghua Unigroup, while terminating a private share placement
plan with the Chinese conglomerate, the Taiwan Stock Exchange
said in a notice on Wednesday.
The two companies had announced a year ago that Tsinghua
Unigroup would acquire a quarter stake in ChipMOS, a chip test
and packaging company, but the proposal has languished in
regulatory review in Taiwan.
ChipMOS is expected to detail its plans at 0800 GMT, the
bourse said.
(Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)