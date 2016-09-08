(Adds Breakingviews link, updates share price)
By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
BOSTON, Sept 7 Activist investor William Ackman
is hungry to repair Chipotle Mexican Grill after taking
a stake in the burrito chain and could begin by shaking up a
long-serving board and possibly replacing the two co-chief
executives, analysts and investors said.
Chipotle is struggling to revive sales after food-borne
illness outbreaks and its share price is down nearly 40 percent
in the last year. Ackman, who made his reputation by ousting
what he considers underperforming board members and executives,
in a filing on Tuesday called Chipotle shares undervalued and
said he would speak with management but did not lay out
specific next steps.
"Ackman tends to come in forcefully and now everyone on the
board, including the two CEOs, is under reconsideration," said
Dieter Waizenegger, executive director of CtW Investment Group
which works with union-sponsored pension funds that invest in
Chipotle.
Chipotle shares rose 5.9 percent to $438.45 on Wednesday, a
day after Ackman's Pershing Square hedge fund disclosed a 9.9
percent stake in the chain.
Ackman has helped force out Fred Green as CEO at Canadian
Pacific and John McGlade as CEO at Air Products.
Outside of personnel changes, Wall Street analysts say the
usual activist game plan for revitalizing a restaurant chain,
such as refranchising stores, is likely not in play.
"(Chipotle) has no existing franchise base to use to
rekindle this, and there are significant risks to culture and
execution," analysts at Morgan Stanley said in a research note.
Instead, fund managers and analysts want the company to
recapture its reputation for serving healthy food through
quality control changes.
Chipotle "begged for an activist to go in," said
Waizenegger, citing its depressed stock price and chummy board.
"The presence of a large and vocal investor may provide
management with more incentive to hasten their turnaround
efforts, which appear to have stalled," the Morgan Stanley
analysts wrote.
A Chipotle spokesman said on Wednesday that the chain has
held its first call with Ackman and expects to meet with him
soon.
For Ackman, the investment in Chipotle takes him back to his
wheelhouse of investing in fast food restaurants after he made
money at McDonald's and Burger King. He also could have allies
in Vanguard Group, the largest U.S. mutual fund company, which
held a 9 percent stake in Chipotle at the end of June.
LEADERSHIP IN FOCUS
Industry analysts expect Ackman will likely focus on helping
revamp Chipotle's board, which has come under fire from
shareholders for having served too long, lacking relevant skills
and being too chummy with top management.
At Chipotle, board members have served for an average 13
years, far longer than the average 8.5 years board members serve
on S&P 500 companies, according to executive recruiting firm
Spencer Stuart.
Chipotle shares in June sank to their lowest level in three
years following a bearish report from a Deutsche Bank analyst.
And there is waning confidence in Chipotle's leadership in some
quarters.
Sales at restaurants open at least 13 months fell 23.6
percent in the quarter ending June 30. The company said when it
reported quarterly results on July 21 that comparable sales
trends in July had improved by 200 to 300 basis points.
"Importantly, management has struggled to demonstrate a
proven strategy," analysts at Barclays said in a Tuesday
research note. "Without a full sales recovery, we believe unit
growth, restaurant margins, and ultimately EPS growth will
remain tempered."
Vanguard, in a rare move, this year voted against the pay
package for Chipotle co-CEOs Steve Ells and Monty Moran. Their
combined compensation was $27.4 million in 2015. CtW's
Waizenegger said he would like to see the two executives have
more stock ownership in the company. Vanguard was not
immediately available to comment.
In 2015, Ells and Moran realized a combined $154.4 million
from exercising stock options, according to Chipotle's proxy
statement.
Some things Ackman could pressure the company to work on
include beefing up its expertise in marketing, cost control and
information technology, industry analysts said.
In their latest round of commentary letters to investors,
several U.S. mutual fund managers said they believed Chipotle
would get back on track with customers. The Fidelity Blue Chip
Growth Fund, which owned $286.4 million worth of Chipotle stock
at the end of July, said it remained "cautiously optimistic" on
Chipotle and added slightly to the fund's position in the second
quarter.
