(Adds details on board, bylines)
By Lisa Baertlein and Michael Flaherty
Nov 10 Billionaire investor William Ackman on
Thursday said he has had an "extremely constructive
relationship" with Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc since
buying a large stake in the beleaguered burrito seller.
Shares in Chipotle were up 6 percent at $391.70 in midday
trading, buoyed by Ackman's comments and the expectation that
the company could benefit from business-friendly tax reforms
expected to be championed by President-elect Donald Trump.
Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management announced a
nearly 10 percent stake in Chipotle in September. His team
believes that marketing, menu, cost-saving, technology and
governance initiatives will help the shares rebound from a 40
percent swoon since last year's high-profile food safety lapses.
In October, Reuters reported that Chipotle had hired a top
Wall Street law firm, investment banks and a public relations
shop to help defend itself against the hedge fund billionaire.
Ackman said such hires are standard operating procedure for
companies when an activist investor buys a stake.
"Our investors should not be concerned that we're in some
kind of hostile engagement here," Ackman said on his fund's
quarterly call with investors.
Chipotle's board has been criticized by pension funds and
other shareholders, who say it is too chummy, too generous with
executive compensation and too entrenched, with five of its nine
directors having served 18 years or more.
Two union-affiliated shareholders in Chipotle earlier this
month filed a shareholder resolution to replace company
chairman, founder and co-Chief Executive Steve Ells, with an
independent director.
People familiar with Ackman's thinking have suggested that
he believes Chipotle's long-serving board is due for an
overhaul. Ackman and his team did not mention Chipotle's board
on Thursday's call.
Chipotle last week said it was committed to dialogue with
investors including its largest shareholders and that it has
been "actively working on board refreshment."
Reuters last week reported that Ackman and Chipotle signed
an agreement to engage in confidential discussions, a sign that
the activist may be able to wield change at the chain without an
expensive and time consuming proxy contest.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles and Michael
Flaherty in New York; Editing by Alan Crosby)