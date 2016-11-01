BRIEF-Trade Desk says files for secondary offering of up to $200 mln shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
* Says files for secondary offering of up to $200.0 million shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
BOSTON Nov 1 Amalgamated Bank and CtW Investment Group, which works with union-sponsored pension funds, are calling on Chipotle to replace its current board chairman, Steve Ells, with an independent director to help the burrito chain to rehabilitate its brand.
"Chipotle's closed-off and limited governance structure is unsustainable and counterproductive, posing a direct risk to shareholders and the public at large," Amalgamated Bank President and Chief Executive Keith Mestrich said in a statement.
Ells is Chipotle's co-chief executive and board chairman. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Paul Simao)
* Nine Energy Service says it adds BofA Merrill lynch, Credit Suisse, Raymond James and Simmons & Company International to underwriters to IPO