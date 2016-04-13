April 13 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc
shareholder CtW Investor Group has urged the burrito chain's
shareholders not to reelect two board members.
CtW said on Wednesday the board had failed to address
governance shortcomings, mainly a flawed recruitment process
that prevented racial and gender diversity on the board. (1.usa.gov/1qQZINS)
The investor asked shareholders to not vote for Patrick
Flynn and Darlene Friedman during Chipotle's annual shareholder
meeting on May 11.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Kirti Pandey)