April 13 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc shareholder CtW Investor Group has urged the burrito chain's shareholders not to reelect two board members.

CtW said on Wednesday the board had failed to address governance shortcomings, mainly a flawed recruitment process that prevented racial and gender diversity on the board. (1.usa.gov/1qQZINS)

The investor asked shareholders to not vote for Patrick Flynn and Darlene Friedman during Chipotle's annual shareholder meeting on May 11. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)