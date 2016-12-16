Dec 16 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, under
pressure from activist investor Bill Ackman, appointed four more
members to its board, including one from Ackman's Pershing
Square Capital Management.
Pershing Square partner Ali Namvar joins Paul Cappuccio,
Robin Hickenlooper and Matthew Paull as directors of the
struggling burrito chain.
Cappuccio is executive vice president at Time Warner Inc
, Hickenlooper is senior vice president of corporate
development at media company Liberty Global Plc and
Paull is a former chief financial officer of McDonald's Corp
.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)