July 28 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc on
Thursday said it will open its first "Tasty Made" hamburger
restaurant this fall in Lancaster, Ohio.
The burrito seller's newest chain will serve only
hamburgers, french fries and milkshakes, a recipe that has
worked well for California's beloved In-N-Out Burger chain that
consistently gets high marks from diners.
It will not be the burrito seller's first effort to expand
into new cuisines. It debuted ShopHouse Southeast Asian Kitchen
in 2001 and invested in Pizzeria Locale in 2013.
Chipotle won a huge following for its "good food, fast"
philosophy that includes serving meats from animals raised
without antibiotics and organic produce when available. But it
is still fighting to win back customers who abandoned the chain
after a series of food safety lapses last year.
"Tasty Made" will compete in a crowded and competitive
category dominated by "better burger" chains such as Five Guys
Burgers and Fries, Shake Shack Inc, The Counter, The
Habit and Smashburger. Many of those chains also serve
food made from high-quality ingredients.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Dan
Grebler)